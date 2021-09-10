Remembering 9/11: 20 years later, memory of attacks still raw ― and heartbreaking

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twenty years ago on Saturday, life in the US changed forever.

And two decades later, the day is still burned into our collective memory.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11 when hijacked planes slammed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Among those lost, nine people with Hawaii ties.

Stacy Loe Paris was a reporter at KGMB in 2001, and in November of that year was sent to Ground Zero on assignment. “My first thought was, ‘This is going to be a very emotional experience,” she said.

“And it was.”

Twenty years later, she can still remember the sheer size and scope of the destruction.

“It was actually still smoking months later,” she said.

Over the course of a week, Paris and cameraman Beau Cuizon brought Hawaii viewers a personal look at the aftermath of 9/11.

“It was my job to basically track down some of the family members and some people who were there, to try to find Hawaii-related stories,” she said.

“Some of the people we reached out to were very reluctant at first. Over the course of many conversations did they finally agree to go on camera.”

Each story was a challenge to tell.

“We interviewed a man who had lost his brother in one of the towers. He was working nearby and actually saw the second plane hit the tower that he knew his brother was in on a very high floor,” she said. “I remember him talking about how he saw steel girders falling from the towers. He said they looked like tooth picks, but really they were huge steel beams that were coming down.”

The KGMB crew accompanied a hula halau from Maui to a New York firehouse that had lost several firefighters when the towers collapsed.

“Some of the firefighters were crying when they were doing this hula for them,” Paris said.

“They very much appreciated it. It made us feel like were giving back in some way and doing something to heal them. That was the goal.”

She also recalled interviewing Jennifer Ablan. The Hawaii woman worked at the Trade Center but overslept the morning the hijacked airplanes slammed into the buildings.

Paris said the hardest story was of a Hawaiian blessing at a World Trade Center viewing site where only family members were allowed. Authorities granted her and Cuizon access to the area.

“There were hundreds, if not thousands, of written notes on top of the wooden platform. Things like, ‘I love you, daddy,’ ‘I miss you mom,’ ‘Where are you?,’ ‘I’m so sad.’ It was truly heartbreaking.

“Every single one of us cried,” she said.

Paris was a reporter for 20 years. Nothing compared with her work from Ground Zero.

“By far it was the most difficult stories I’ve ever covered,” she said.

