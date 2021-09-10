Rainbow Warriors basketball unveils 2021-22 schedule

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team announced their full 2021-22 schedule, including three preseason tournaments and the return to the traditional Big West Conference home and away format.

The ‘Bows open the season on November 10th in the long-awaited return of the Rainbow Classic, taking on sister-school Hawaii Hilo to open the tournament along with games against Northern Colorado and Pacific.

UH then hits the road for the Las Vegas Classic on November 25th to face Illinois Chicago and San Diego or South Alabama — this is Hawaii’s first mainland preseason tournament since the 2018 season.

Hawaii stays on the continent the following week to face Santa Clara in California, then returns home to face in-town rival Hawaii Pacific at SimplFi Arena.

The other major preseason tournament that was missing in last year’s COVID-shortened season was the Diamond Head Classic, Hawaii hosting the Christmas tournament facing off with Vanderbilt to start it off.

Following the Diamond Head Classic, the ‘Bows start their Big West Conference schedule, returning to the traditional home and away schedule where each team plays each other twice — one at home and on the road.

The Rainbow Warriors begin conference play with two home games against UC Davis and UC Riverside, finishing it off on the road with two games at UC Santa Barbara and CSU Bakersfield.

The Big West Tournament will take place in Sin City for the second straight year, running from March 10th to the 12th at the brand new Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. Nevada.

