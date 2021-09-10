Tributes
Open House: Beautiful unit with panoramic views and a 3BD, 2.5-bath move-in ready home

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, come home to beautiful panoramic city, ocean, and mountain views in Downtown Honolulu’s Executive Centre. Whether you choose to live, work, or play, this unit welcomes you with a reserved parking stall, central AC, new carpet, and fire sprinklers. A truly executive lifestyle in the heart of downtown with the versatility of Mixed-Use zoning. Condominium, hotel, or office space, the choice is yours! Schedule your private showing today.

Next up, move in ready at Hillside Terrace! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit shows Pride of Ownership with an updated kitchen, split air conditioner and a custom shiplap featured wall in the living room. The master bedroom features a full bath and lanai/balcony, perfect for privacy and quiet moments. There’s also lots of storage throughout the home. Large, private entrance with a sitting area greets you at the front entry. A beautifully landscaped common area, perfect for playing or relaxing, is located next to this home. Enjoy the enclosed double car garage with 2 more in the driveway. Guest parking is close by as well. For added recreation, enjoy the facilities at Newtown Recreation Center. This location is conveniently located near freeway on and off ramps, bus lines, shopping malls, supermarkets, and many delicious eateries!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

