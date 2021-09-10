Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘A new beginning’: Project works to house those in need in Waimanalo

The Hui Mahiai Aina Project works to create housing for those in need in the Waimanalo community.
The Hui Mahiai Aina Project works to create housing for those in need in the Waimanalo community.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing was held Thursday morning to commemorate the construction of eight new residences for houseless individuals and families in Waimanalo.

The houses are part of the Hui Mahiai Aina Project, which works to create housing for those in need in the east Oahu community and to improve their quality of life.

The president of the Hui Mahiai Aina, Blanche McMillan, said she hopes this project will encourage residents at the camp to become self-sufficient, employable and independent.

“Hope — that’s their wish. They always wanted this. They always wanted a place where they can be safe, happy and love and one big ohana,” she said.

Currently, there at 62 people living at the camp. They all pitch in by cleaning and keeping up the grounds.

McMillan said her goal is to make the camp home to 300 people who are in need of a permanent place to live.

“For me it’s a new beginning. It’s a new start. A lot of people have hard times and Aunty Blanche blessing all of us is a blessing,” said Patsy Sitani, a resident at the Hui Mahiai Aina Camp Village.

Constructing these homes was also made possible with the support of Hardware Hawaii, which donated the materials for all eight structures, and the Friends Of Waimanalo.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
Oahu and Maui will start ‘vaccine pass’ programs. Will other counties follow suit?
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144
FILE
Hawaii will soon launch an app that will let you keep your vaccine card at home (probably)
HSTA's president, Osa Tui Jr. says teachers and school administrators are having to do contact...
‘Every day is a risk’: Teachers union files grievances against DOE over COVID concerns

Latest News

FILE
Visitors to most state facilities will have to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
A heist of more than 1,500 pounds of fruit is sparking a search for seven suspects on Hawaii...
Hawaii Island Police search for 7 suspects accused of stealing up to $6K worth of fruit
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
HNN File
Despite dropping COVID counts, state leaders aren’t confident worst is behind us