‘A new beginning’: Project works to house those in need in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing was held Thursday morning to commemorate the construction of eight new residences for houseless individuals and families in Waimanalo.

The houses are part of the Hui Mahiai Aina Project, which works to create housing for those in need in the east Oahu community and to improve their quality of life.

The president of the Hui Mahiai Aina, Blanche McMillan, said she hopes this project will encourage residents at the camp to become self-sufficient, employable and independent.

“Hope — that’s their wish. They always wanted this. They always wanted a place where they can be safe, happy and love and one big ohana,” she said.

Currently, there at 62 people living at the camp. They all pitch in by cleaning and keeping up the grounds.

McMillan said her goal is to make the camp home to 300 people who are in need of a permanent place to live.

“For me it’s a new beginning. It’s a new start. A lot of people have hard times and Aunty Blanche blessing all of us is a blessing,” said Patsy Sitani, a resident at the Hui Mahiai Aina Camp Village.

Constructing these homes was also made possible with the support of Hardware Hawaii, which donated the materials for all eight structures, and the Friends Of Waimanalo.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.