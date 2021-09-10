McDonald’s mystery: What is Grimace?

Tributes
A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:06 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) – Ever wondered what McDonald’s Grimace character is supposed to be?

If you need a refresher, he’s the purple guy who hangs out with Ronald McDonald.

A McDonald’s employee, who won “outstanding manager of the year,” is behind recent Grimace guesses.

He told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.

But the chain won’t confirm that.

It tells USA Today that Grimace is whatever people want him to be, even if that’s just a weird purple blob.

The McDonald’s social media folks are having fun with the Grimace debate.

They’ve updated the company’s Twitter profile to say, “Grimace is a close personal friend of mine.”

In a tweet, the social media team lamented that people always ask what Grimace is – and not how he is.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

