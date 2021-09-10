Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Mariner who was missing for days is found 350 miles off Oahu

The man was operating a 42-foot sailing vessel named "Epic."
The man was operating a 42-foot sailing vessel named "Epic."(US Coast Guard, Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After searching for days, rescue crews have found a mariner and his boat in waters off Oahu on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Philip Grenz left Kauai’s Nawiliwili Harbor on his 42-foot sailboat named “Epic” on Saturday. The 67-year-old was supposed to arrive in Haleiwa but never made it to the harbor.

Multiple agencies on Oahu and Kauai deployed aircrews, including assistance from Ocean Safety and the US Coast Guard to search for the missing mariner.

Officials said a Navy Boeing Aircrew found Grenz about 350 miles off Oahu. He was waving his hands while on the deck of his boat.

So far, an aircrew dropped a rescue kit containing food, water and a radio to Grenz.

Rescue efforts are underway.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
Oahu and Maui will start ‘vaccine pass’ programs. Will other counties follow suit?
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144
FILE
Hawaii will soon launch an app that will let you keep your vaccine card at home (probably)
HSTA's president, Osa Tui Jr. says teachers and school administrators are having to do contact...
‘Every day is a risk’: Teachers union files grievances against DOE over COVID concerns

Latest News

FILE
Visitors to most state facilities will have to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test
The Hui Mahiai Aina Project works to create housing for those in need in the Waimanalo community.
‘A new beginning’: Project works to house those in need in Waimanalo
A heist of more than 1,500 pounds of fruit is sparking a search for seven suspects on Hawaii...
Hawaii Island Police search for 7 suspects accused of stealing up to $6K worth of fruit
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic