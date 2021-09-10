Mariner who was missing for days is found 350 miles off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After searching for days, rescue crews have found a mariner and his boat in waters off Oahu on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Philip Grenz left Kauai’s Nawiliwili Harbor on his 42-foot sailboat named “Epic” on Saturday. The 67-year-old was supposed to arrive in Haleiwa but never made it to the harbor.

Multiple agencies on Oahu and Kauai deployed aircrews, including assistance from Ocean Safety and the US Coast Guard to search for the missing mariner.

Officials said a Navy Boeing Aircrew found Grenz about 350 miles off Oahu. He was waving his hands while on the deck of his boat.

So far, an aircrew dropped a rescue kit containing food, water and a radio to Grenz.

Rescue efforts are underway.

This story will be updated.

