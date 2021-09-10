Residents evacuated in Pahoa as Hawaii Island police search for gunman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:19 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for a gunman in Pahoa following reports in the area Thursday afternoon.
Officers are focusing on the makai end of the Ainaloa subdivision.
A Special Response Team has been deployed to assist in the search.
Residents in homes near Maile Way have been evacuated as a precaution.
So far, there has been no reports of any injuries.
This story will be updated.
