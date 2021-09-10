Hawaii reports 747 new COVID infections, 8 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 747 new COVID-19 infections and eight additional deaths.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 641.

The state Department of Health said the fatalities included:

A Maui woman in her 50s — hospitalized

An Oahu woman in her 30s — hospitalized

An Oahu man in his 50s — hospitalized

An Oahu man in his 60s — hospitalized

An Oahu man in his 70s — died at home

An Oahu man in his 70s — hospitalized

An Oahu woman in her 80s — hospitalized

All had underlying health conditions.

The new fatalities come a day after the state Health Department warned that “we are still in the middle of the deadliest surge of the pandemic.”

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 70,320.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 10,377 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state. Of the cases reported Friday:

456 were on Oahu

140 on Hawaii Island

100 on Maui

43 on Kauai

2 on Molokai

There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 64.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 73.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

