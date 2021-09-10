Hawaii launches app that allows residents to upload proof of vaccine status

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s new SMART Health Card program launched Friday morning, allowing Hawaii residents to upload proof of their vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test result.

The voluntary program will is supposed to make it easier to access places like bars, restaurants and gyms without carrying your paper vaccine cards.

The Smart Health Card is part of the Safe Travels program and much easier to sign up for if you are already registered on that site. After logging into the Safe Travels page, the user is asked for basic information about when and where they were vaccinated (including the lot number for each dose).

After that step, the user signs and submits the form.

If all the information is correct and verified by the state, the user receives a QR code that can be scanned by businesses using a free app on any smart phone.

The state says this will make it easier to distinguish real cards from fake ones.

Paper vaccination cards can still be used in place of the online system.

