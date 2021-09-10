Hawaii Island Police search for 7 suspects accused of stealing up to $6K worth of fruit

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:06 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying seven suspects accused of stealing 1,500 pounds of fruit along the Hamakua Coast.

Authorities said the stolen fruit is valued between $5,000 to $6,000 with the haul including durian, mangosteen, lemons, avocadoes and lychee.

Investigators said the thefts took place between June and September in the Pepeekeo and Hamakua areas.

“Agricultural theft is a serious crime and the department is committed in pursuing those who commit these crimes,” said Lieutenant William Derr of the South Hilo Community Policing Section.

Police ask anyone with information to call (808) 961-8849.

