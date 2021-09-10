Tributes
Forecast: Slower winds with more showers to start the weekend

Friday forecast
Friday forecast
By Guy Hagi
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:32 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will become lighter today, then rebuild Saturday night and Sunday.

An increase in moisture will fuel more active windward showers on Friday and Saturday, followed by typical trade wind weather Sunday and Monday. A decrease in trade winds and an increase in rainfall may occur during the middle of next week. Declining trade winds and some instability are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a low aloft passes north of the islands.

A series of small, long-period south swells will continue to keep surf heights along south-facing shores just below seasonal average heights into early next week.

Another increase in the south swell action may arrive by late Wednesday.

Small trade wind surf will continue along east-facing shores this week.

A small, medium-period, north-northwest swell may keep surf heights just above flat conditions from Saturday into early next week.

