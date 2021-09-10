Episode 78: Staying Afloat With Christine Aiwohi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tragedy can strike quickly ― all it takes is a matter of seconds for an infant to accidentally drown if left unattended.

This week on ‘Muthaship’ we’re joined by a certified infant swim instructor and super-mom to eight children named Christine Aiwohi.

A close call involving the near-drowning of her infant son prompted Christine to become a certified Infant Swimming Resource instructor. She’s now been teaching at her Kahala home for more than eight years and says parents are often shocked to see how quickly babies are capable of learning survival skills in the pool.

Christine explains the swimming techniques and best ways to practice water safety ― and why parents shouldn’t rely on certain child floatation devices.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.