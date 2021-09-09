Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

With morgue over capacity and COVID surge continuing, city moves in 2 more mortuary trailers

Honolulu Medical Examiner
Honolulu Medical Examiner(HNN)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state continues to grapple with rising COVID hospitalizations and deaths, the city Medical Examiner’s Office is reporting that it’s now 83% over capacity.

Officials also confirm a mortuary trailer that was placed at the site two weeks ago is nearly full. Crews could be seen moving equipment into the parking lot hours after two more trailers were deployed. The decision to move both trailers at once was based more on logistics than immediate need, officials said.

“Currently we are still only using one of the three trailers,” said Charlotte Carter, the Medical Examiner Office’s acting supervising medical legal investigator.

“I do anticipate if things don’t change quickly, in being able to make funeral services, that the second one will be put into active use shortly.”

She said the morgue can hold up to 60 people. On Wednesday morning, 110 were there.

Officials confirmed 55 were being stored inside the morgue while another 46 people were outside in a mortuary trailer. Nine more were being kept at an off site facility.

Carter said at least 22 are COVID positive and that staff are still working to determine if the virus is what indeed caused their death.

Meanwhile, the state’s coronavirus website reported 24 deaths in the last seven days.

“I think we need to keep in mind what a precarious situation we’re in,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, the state’s epidemiologist.

She warned coronavirus hospitalizations likely haven’t peaked. Add to that all the non-COVID emergencies and it’s a combination that’s pushing hospitals to their breaking point.

“We’re still facing a situation, a dire situation where many of our health systems are overwhelmed and overtaxed and are saying they can’t keep this up for much longer,” Kemble said.

Meanwhile, at the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office, Carter has this message for the community:

“If you have a loved one who’s in our office please work to make funeral arrangements. We’re here to support families through all of that.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oahu gyms are among the businesses that will participate in the Safe Access Oahu program.
Businesses prepare to comply with Safe Access Oahu ― and brace for its impacts
HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Generic Image
COVID surge strains Oahu’s EMS service, forcing some patients to wait for an ambulance
Traffic cameras captured the scene of the crash along Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway
EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei
A roach infestation was among the several hazards found at the restaurant.
Department of Health temporarily shuts down roach-infested Maui pizzeria

Latest News

FILE
Hawaii will soon launch an app that will let you keep your vaccine card at home (probably)
More than 100 people from nearby businesses and watercrafts had to evacuate the area.
EPA slaps Hawaiian Ice with big fine following major ammonia leak at Kalihi facility
Generic Image / HFD
Brush fire closes portion of Lualualei Homestead Road in Waianae
Veteran HPD officer suspended without pay, faces termination for not complying with vaccine...
Veteran HPD officer suspended without pay, faces termination for not complying with vaccine mandate