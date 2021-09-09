Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:37 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144
FILE
Hawaii will soon launch an app that will let you keep your vaccine card at home (probably)
HSTA's president, Osa Tui Jr. says teachers and school administrators are having to do contact...
‘Every day is a risk’: Teachers union files grievances against DOE over COVID concerns
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
Oahu and Maui will start ‘vaccine pass’ programs. Will other counties follow suit?

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Work stalls in search for Confederate statue’s time capsule
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
Passengers board a plane to leave Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.
Flight departs Kabul, Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan