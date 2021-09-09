This slick hip-hop crew is on a mission to revive Hawaii’s breakdancing scene

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Break dancer Jack “Bboy HIJACK” Rabanal is one of Hawaii’s best breakers. His rapid-fire spinning, posing and balancing battle routines are epic displays of athleticism.

“I like to look at myself as less of an athlete, more of an artist, more of someone on the creative level who can also do the athletic movements,” he said.

Rabanal is part of The 808 Breakers, which has been around since 2005.

Jeff “ARK” Wong has been breaking for the team since he was a teenager.

“The 808 Breakers, at this point now, is somewhat of a legacy crew here in the islands. We are currently the third chapter or third generation of the crew,” he said.

The group is trying to revive Hawaii’s breakdancing scene. Rabanal runs a youth program called Keiki Breaks where he teaches the art form to youngsters.

“It’s just a collective of kids, artists that are just amazing. They’ve worked hard. We’ve done performances all around Hawaii,” he said.

To attract new talent, The 808 Breakers are holding an online contest called the The Melting Pot. On Sunday, they’ll start accepting video submissions.

“What it is is a 60 seconds or less dance video that shows how you connect to your environment, your place that you feel comfortable with, that you feel comfortable moving and creating in,” Wong said.

Besides a trophy and cash prize, the winner will get breakdancing lessons. Wong hopes a lot of youngsters enter. To find out more go to the crew’s @the808breakers Instagram page.

Rabanal has broken through on the national scene. He recently took top honors at a Red Bull event on the mainland.

“It’s been nothing but love and support ever since then, people reaching out and appreciating the style and the craft,” he said.

The 808 Breakers preach a drug-free lifestyle and encourage youth to take care of their bodies and minds. Wong said the crew has a long-term view.

“How do we make a lasting impression on the islands and our mark? A lot of that will have to do with how we bring up our youth and students into our crew,” he said.

Breakdancing debuts as an Olympic sport in 2024.

In the meantime, The 808 Breakers and Hawaii’s other top B-boys and B-girls are trying to get a step ahead of the games and encourage more local kids to bust a move.

