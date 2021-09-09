Richard Y.C. Lee, 34: ‘His spirit lives on’ through his impact on others

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The walls of Richard Y.C. Lee’s World Trade Center office were papered with photos of his son.

His wife, Karen, described Lee as “utterly devoted to family and friends.”

“He looked forward to reading aloud to his little boy and spending time with him,” she said, shortly after Lee’s death was confirmed.

When the 1986 Punahou School graduate was killed on Sept. 11, 2001, his son was just 22 months old. The small family had just moved into their dream house in Great Neck, New York, a few months earlier.

Lee worked for Cantor Fitzgerald, on the 104th floor of 1 World Trade.

Just after the first plane hit on 9/11, Lee called his wife and told her to give his cell phone number to emergency workers in hopes of helping lead people to safety.

When police tried the cell five minutes later, there was no answer.

Lee, who was 34, met his future wife at Yale. He was head of equities technology for Cantor Fitzgerald.

“For those who knew him, the enormity of his loss is unbearable,” his wife said. “But they know his spirit lives on through the tremendous impact he had on others.”

