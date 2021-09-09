Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Richard Keane, 54: ‘The glass of water was always half-full for this guy’

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two years after the Sept. 11 attacks, Hawaii nurse Charlotte Keane urged people not to forget the victims.

People like her brother, Richard, who died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

“To a lot of people, it’s just become the reason why they don’t get on a plane as fast anymore,” she told the Honolulu Star-Bulletin.

“They forget how tragic it was for the families, and instead it’s just become increased security.”

Richard Keane’s family remembers him for his friendliness, and his love of a good story.

He especially loved to garden, bringing to life 80 tomato plants in 2001 and growing Connecticut field pumpkins every fall for the children in his extended family.

“Dick was always trying to foist vegetables off on people,” his wife, Judy Keane, told the New York Times.

And Richard Keane did just about everything to music.

“If I ask him to put up a picture for me, he can’t do that until the music is going,” Judy Keane said.

He was not the greatest singer, but sang in the choir of Sacred Heart Church, where he would shuttle several blind women on most Sundays.

Keane, a 54-year-old senior vice president for risk and insurance firm Marsh & McLennan, worked in Hartford, Conn. He hadn’t been to the company’s World Trade Center office that year until that day.

His wife didn’t even know he was at the World Trade Center that day.

Dr. Thomas C. Dolan, Keane’s brother-in-law, said Keane seemed to have an endless source of energy. He was a constant coach to his five sons, and started running marathons at age 40.

“The glass of water was always half-full for this guy,” Dolan told the New York Times.

To honor Keane’s legacy, his friends and family established the Richard M. Keane Foundation. Its mission: To enrich the lives of young people in his former hometown of Wethersfield, Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
Oahu and Maui will start ‘vaccine pass’ programs. Will other counties follow suit?
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144
FILE
Hawaii will soon launch an app that will let you keep your vaccine card at home (probably)
HSTA's president, Osa Tui Jr. says teachers and school administrators are having to do contact...
‘Every day is a risk’: Teachers union files grievances against DOE over COVID concerns

Latest News

Patricia Colodner
Patricia Colodner, 39: ‘She made me happier than I ever was in my life’
Michael Collins
Michael Collins, 38: He made his wife ‘the luckiest girl.’ They dreamed of growing old together
Maile Hale
Maile Hale, 26: ‘I don’t think there was a kinder, gentler soul’
Heather Malia Ho
Heather Malia Ho, 32: A chef with a legendary sweet tooth and dreams to match