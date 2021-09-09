Richard Keane, 54: ‘The glass of water was always half-full for this guy’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two years after the Sept. 11 attacks, Hawaii nurse Charlotte Keane urged people not to forget the victims.

People like her brother, Richard, who died in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

“To a lot of people, it’s just become the reason why they don’t get on a plane as fast anymore,” she told the Honolulu Star-Bulletin.

“They forget how tragic it was for the families, and instead it’s just become increased security.”

Richard Keane’s family remembers him for his friendliness, and his love of a good story.

He especially loved to garden, bringing to life 80 tomato plants in 2001 and growing Connecticut field pumpkins every fall for the children in his extended family.

“Dick was always trying to foist vegetables off on people,” his wife, Judy Keane, told the New York Times.

And Richard Keane did just about everything to music.

“If I ask him to put up a picture for me, he can’t do that until the music is going,” Judy Keane said.

He was not the greatest singer, but sang in the choir of Sacred Heart Church, where he would shuttle several blind women on most Sundays.

Keane, a 54-year-old senior vice president for risk and insurance firm Marsh & McLennan, worked in Hartford, Conn. He hadn’t been to the company’s World Trade Center office that year until that day.

His wife didn’t even know he was at the World Trade Center that day.

Dr. Thomas C. Dolan, Keane’s brother-in-law, said Keane seemed to have an endless source of energy. He was a constant coach to his five sons, and started running marathons at age 40.

“The glass of water was always half-full for this guy,” Dolan told the New York Times.

To honor Keane’s legacy, his friends and family established the Richard M. Keane Foundation. Its mission: To enrich the lives of young people in his former hometown of Wethersfield, Connecticut.

