Rainbow Wahine volleyball returns home to host pair of matches against USC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a tough weekend in the Utah Classic, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team returns home to host a pair of matches against USC this weekend.

The last time the Wahine faced SC was back in the 2016 NCAA tournament — UH winning it in a five set thriller in the opening round — fast forward to 2021 and these ‘Bows are looking to use the two matches as a way to eliminate some costly errors with the start of Big west play just two weeks away.

“We can be better and their goal coming in, well starting since yesterday was hey we want to be better and we want to take it to this SC team.” Assistant coach Nick Castello told reporters.

UH is coming off of an 0-3 finish in Utah. losing three-straight matches for the first time since 2017.

“We never want to feel that feeling ever again, just taking all those three matches, being able to look back at it reflect on it.” Freshman libero Tayli Ikenaga said. “Just being able to learn from it, just get back in the gym and practice way harder.”

In the practice gym the main focus has been eliminating the unforced errors that plagued last weekend.

With the Trojans coming to town, it presents the team another chance to gel as a unit as conference play inches closer.

“It’s something very exciting, it’s a great opportunity for us, even for the new girls.” Ikenaga said. “We didn’t get to experience that before and i think its a good opportunity were gonna face.”

SC comes into this weekend on a losing streak of their own with Hawaii leading the overall record between the two teams.

The Bows and the Trojans have gone head to head for years, but for the coaches, USC is just the next team up.

“SC just happens to be the next game in front of us so that’s the most important one.” Castello said. “It wouldn’t matter if it was later down the road, they happen to be the next one on the schedule so were looking forward to get after them.”

Match one is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. HST on Spectrum OC16.

