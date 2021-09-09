Police arrest man accused of firing gun, attempting to rob game room in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of firing his gun while trying to rob an illegal game room in Waianae.

Authorities said 19-year-old Jonah Joseph and two other suspects entered the game room early Sunday and demanded money.

Police said Joseph fired multiple shots toward the ground, which caused the rounds to ricochet and hit a woman in the foot.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects ran away, but police later located and arrested Joseph on Jade Street in Makaha.

Officials said he remains in custody pending charges.

