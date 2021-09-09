Tributes
PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ a veteran’s long journey to prove his innocence

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a new podcast from Hawaii News Now.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roynes Dural was serving in the Navy, deployed to the Persian Gulf, when accusations of child sex assault were made against him.

When he returned to Pearl Harbor in 2002, HPD detectives arrested him.

He was subsequently convicted, and spent eight years in prison and eight more on parole.

But in 2019, the conviction was overturned ― all charges dismissed ― not because of a technicality but because he didn’t do it.

While Dural’s court record has been cleared, he is still working to clear the mess left behind.

In episode 10 of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN investigative reporter Lynn Kawano talks to Dural about his long journey to prove his innocence and be made whole again.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or wherever you get your podcasts.

