Patricia Colodner, 39: ‘She made me happier than I ever was in my life’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After graduating from Our Redeemer Lutheran High School in 1979, Patricia Colodner left the islands for New York.

She went to work and started taking night and weekend classes at Fordham University to earn her degree, eventually earning a degree in computer science.

Colodner, 39, was a secretary at Marsh & McLennan at the World Trade Center.

And on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, she was on the phone with a friend on the 96th floor of the north tower when the line went dead.

Colodner and her husband, Warren, had two children. They were 9 and 2 when Colodner died.

Those kids were her life.

“Her two children made her feel blessed, and she was a wonderful, devoted mother,” he told the Honolulu Star-Bulletin just weeks after the attacks.

“She made me very happy, happier than I ever was in my life.”

Patricia Colodner was born in the islands, and her mother Marie Pitchford was a member of the Star of the Sea parish before moving to California.

Pitchford said her daughter was vivacious and truly enjoyed life.

“I keep thinking any minute she’s going to come through the door,” she said.

