Michael Collins, 38: He made his wife ‘the luckiest girl’ and they dreamed of growing old together

Michael Collins
Michael Collins(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michael Collins planned to retire in Hawaii with his wife, Lissa.

Lissa Collins was a Leilehua High School graduate, and the two were married in 1997.

They had often talked of growing old together.

“I was the luckiest girl, that I could spend 11 years with him,” Collins told the New York Times. “Everyone says that I was the best thing for him, but he was the best thing for me. He was more my life support than I was his.”

Collins worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the World Trade Center, as manager of the firm’s eSpeed unit, and was there on Sept. 11, 2001.

He had previously been vice president of the firm’s U.S. Treasury bond brokering service.

Collins was an outdoor enthusiast. He skied and snowboarded around the world, and road a mountain bike on the back roads of Hawaii.

Friends said he stayed healthy for his wife.

Lissa Collins’ father, Henry Lee, told the Honolulu Star-Bulletin on the fifth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that healing had been difficult.

“Sometimes I wonder about the survivors from Pearl Harbor and how they went through this,” he said.

“It’s been over 60 years and the process of healing is a long process, and they’re still trying to heal. I think this is going to be the same situation.”

