Maile Hale, 26: ‘I don’t think there was a kinder, gentler soul’

Maile Hale
Maile Hale(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At 26, Maile Hale was a rising star.

In 1993, she was valedictorian at Kaiser High School. After graduating from Wesleyan, where she majored in chemistry, she moved to Boston to work for Boston Investor Services.

Within two years, she was named vice president and chief operating officer.

Hale was attending a seminar at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Colleagues and friends said Hale was incredibly smart and driven, but also well-rounded. She was known to love chocolate, and brought humor to the office.

“I don’t think there’s a gentler, kinder soul than Maile,” Kaiser librarian Diane Ueki told the Honolulu Advertiser shortly after the 9/11 attacks.

Hale’s mother, Carol, told the Advertiser that she was touched that so many were grieving with her family, but she also wanted people to remember her daughter during the good times.

“She loved dancing. She loved the sea. She loved to come home and swim in the ocean,” Hale said. “She was what everybody wants their child to be.”

