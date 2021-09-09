Long-awaited ‘Doogie Kamealoha, MD’ premieres on Disney+ with Hawaii connections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The highly anticipated “Doogie Howser” reboot with a Hawaii twist is finally out on the small screen.

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” premiered Wednesday on Disney+ — and the show was not only filmed on Oahu, but it also involved many Hawaii natives in the making.

For Hawaii-born Kourtney Kang, the show’s creator, writer and producer, being able to work on this show was a dream come true.

“I never really saw a family like mine on TV, and so it was really exciting for me to take something that I love, like this original ‘Doogie Howser’ show, and then make it my own and put some local folks in it and show Hawaii in this different light and it’s been really a joy to do,” Kang said.

The series follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a teen medical prodigy based in Hawaii, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee. While the show was filmed all over the island, the hospital where she works is the University of Hawaii Cancer Center in Kakaako.

“I had been to Hawaii before a couple of times on family vacations, but shooting ‘Doogie’ was the most extensive period of time I was in Hawaii and it was just incredible,” Lee said.

Kathleen Rose Perkins and local boy Jason Scott Lee play Lahela’s parents. Lee said he loves being able to work and be so close to home.

“I’m portraying, a local guy who has a little bit you know, pidgin mix, and sort of the modern, contemporary Hawaiian guy, and that’s kind of a fun thing to do. It’s a fun thing to show and he’s sensitive, and there’s a vulnerability and, you know, it’s like all these kanakas, all the local guys, we all have big hearts and we wear our emotions on our sleeve,” Lee said.

Los Angeles-based Matt Sato, who also hails from Hawaii, was shocked when he got the call.

“I was like, no way I get to go back home, see my family and all of my friends and, you know, be in the islands,” he said.

Other Hawaii actors in the show include Alex Aiono, Al Harrington and Mapuana Makia. The theme song was performed by ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” is available for streaming on Disney+.

