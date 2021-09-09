Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Kamehameha, Saint Louis ILH football game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

File
File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kamehameha v.s. Saint Louis football game slated for Friday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, league sources confirm to Hawaii News Now.

A new make up date has not be set at this time, the vacant 7:30 game time on Friday night at Aloha Stadium will be filled by the Damien v.s. Pac5 game that was originally set for Saturday morning — ‘Iolani v.s. Kamehameha II remains unchanged.

Both Friday contests will be aired on Spectrum XCast.

This is the third game in three weeks that an ILH game has been postponed or canceled due to issues with COVID-19.

Last week’s game with Punahou and Saint Louis was also postponed with no make up date set yet.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oahu gyms are among the businesses that will participate in the Safe Access Oahu program.
Businesses prepare to comply with Safe Access Oahu ― and brace for its impacts
HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Generic Image
COVID surge strains Oahu’s EMS service, forcing some patients to wait for an ambulance
Traffic cameras captured the scene of the crash along Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway
EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei
A roach infestation was among the several hazards found at the restaurant.
Department of Health temporarily shuts down roach-infested Maui pizzeria

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine volleyball returns home to host pair of matches against USC
After being sidelined for over 1,000 days, Mililani’s McKenzie Milton return to the football...
Hawaii’s McKenzie Milton reflects on his return to football over the weekend
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Mililani grad McKenzie Milton on inspirational college football comeback
Mckenzie Milton is back.
Mckenzie Milton plays in first game since 2018, leading FSU to near comeback against Notre Dame