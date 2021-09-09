Kamehameha, Saint Louis ILH football game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kamehameha v.s. Saint Louis football game slated for Friday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, league sources confirm to Hawaii News Now.

A new make up date has not be set at this time, the vacant 7:30 game time on Friday night at Aloha Stadium will be filled by the Damien v.s. Pac5 game that was originally set for Saturday morning — ‘Iolani v.s. Kamehameha II remains unchanged.

Both Friday contests will be aired on Spectrum XCast.

This is the third game in three weeks that an ILH game has been postponed or canceled due to issues with COVID-19.

Last week’s game with Punahou and Saint Louis was also postponed with no make up date set yet.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.