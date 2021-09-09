Ige: No plans to use Hawaii State Hospital as secondary facility to treat COVID patients

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige wants to make something clear: Hawaii State Hospital will not be used as a secondary facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

“I would like to remind everyone that the Hawaii State Hospital is a forensic mental health facility,” Ige said.

“It was never designated as a hospital and certainly I don’t believe it has the capability to provide all of the services necessary for a patient who needs acute care, so I really do want to make sure that people understand that it’s a different kind of facility and it’s not set up for medical care.”

The state Department of Health also released a statement that the State Hospital’s new facility is not yet licensed for patient care and that using it for COVID care “would not be feasible as the new facility is designed for psychiatric care, not for physical healthcare.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green suggested Wednesday that the new Kaneohe facility could be used if hospitalizations soar.

“It’s a better option in many ways than trying to set up a field hospital or sending people home when maybe they needed another couple days of care,” he told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in its Spotlight Hawaii segment.

Green said the Windward Oahu facility would be a secondary site for patients who do not need critical care, and would be staffed by traveling nurses and local health care workers.

The State Hospital was set to open in August, but that has not happened yet. Ige did not give a timeline for when it would open.

