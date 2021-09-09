Heather Malia Ho, 32: A chef with a legendary sweet tooth and dreams to match

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heather Malia Ho had a sweet tooth. She was an award-winning pastry chef, after all.

And on Sept. 11, 2001, the 1987 Punahou graduate was doing what she loved at the Windows on the World restaurant. The world-renowned eatery was on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center.

Ho, 32, had been hired at Windows in June.

She was living a dream, but her ultimate goal was to open her own pastry shop, said Michael Lomonaco, the restaurant’s executive chef.

“In mid-August she gave me notice, but offered to stay until we could find a replacement,” he said.

Ho’s boyfriend, Daniel Roorda, said despite Ho’s legendary sweet tooth, she was petite and never gained a pound.

“We would go to a restaurant and she would order only the desserts,” he said. “I don’t know how she did it. I think it’s that her energy level was so high.”

