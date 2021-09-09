Heather Malia Ho, 32: A chef with a legendary sweet tooth and dreams to match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heather Malia Ho had a sweet tooth. She was an award-winning pastry chef, after all.
And on Sept. 11, 2001, the 1987 Punahou graduate was doing what she loved at the Windows on the World restaurant. The world-renowned eatery was on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center.
Ho, 32, had been hired at Windows in June.
She was living a dream, but her ultimate goal was to open her own pastry shop, said Michael Lomonaco, the restaurant’s executive chef.
“In mid-August she gave me notice, but offered to stay until we could find a replacement,” he said.
Ho’s boyfriend, Daniel Roorda, said despite Ho’s legendary sweet tooth, she was petite and never gained a pound.
“We would go to a restaurant and she would order only the desserts,” he said. “I don’t know how she did it. I think it’s that her energy level was so high.”
