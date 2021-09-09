Tributes
EPA slaps Hawaiian Ice with big fine following major ammonia leak at Kalihi facility

More than 100 people from nearby businesses and watercrafts had to evacuate the area.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:57 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA said Hawaiian Ice will have to pay a penalty of more than $82,600 following a major ammonia leak from its Kalihi production and distribution facility in 2017.

Officials said ammonia was released from the facility’s 6,500-pound ammonia refrigeration system in April 2017, causing more than 100 people from nearby businesses and watercrafts to evacuate the area.

Although no serious injuries were reported, several people were treated by medical personnel for eye irritation, difficulty breathing and other symptoms.

Following an EPA inspection of the facility, officials found that ammonia detection alarms were not installed at several locations where they were needed and the machinery room was not sealed to prevent chemicals from escaping.

As part of the settlement made with the EPA, Hawaiian Ice addressed the cited violations and made safety improvements at its facility to protect the public and first responders and to reduce the risk of future accidental chemical releases.

“Facilities’ highest priority must be to properly manage the handling of extremely hazardous chemicals to prevent dangerous incidents,” said Amy Miller, EPA Pacific Southwest Regional director of enforcement and compliance assurance.

“In Hawaii, EPA continues to focus our inspections and enforcement on those facilities that handle large amounts of extremely hazardous substances and have poor chemical management practices to prevent and minimize chemical accidents.”

