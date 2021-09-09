Tributes
Hawaiian Airlines to resume service to American Samoa after COVID suspended flights

Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines(Hawaiian Airlines/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is set to to resume nonstop flights between Hawaii and American Samoa beginning on Monday.

The airlines said it will offer two flights per month through Dec. 20.

Hawaiian Airlines had previously suspended its twice-weekly service between Honolulu and Pago Pago International Airport in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Flights were paused for 17 months at the request of the American Samoa government.

In January, Hawaiian Airlines began operating a series of repatriation flights to bring thousands of American Samoa residents, who had been stranded in Hawaii and across the country, back to their homes in the US territory.

‘Going home’: After 11 months, first repatriation flight to American Samoa departs
The end of an emotional journey: Final repatriation flight for American Samoa to depart

Hawaiian is the only airlines to schedule regular service between the two island chains.

“We are delighted to bring American Samoa back into our network and welcome guests who have been patiently waiting for our flights to restart,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president for network planning and revenue management at Hawaiian Airlines.

“As Pacific Island neighbors, we understand how much our guests rely on our service and we look forward to safely reconnecting family and friends.”

Officials said travelers to American Samoa must follow government health and safety protocols, including proof of vaccination and negative pre-travel test results. More details are available at the TALOFApass website.

While guests flying to Hawaii are required to create a Safe Travels account and upload their vaccination card or a negative pre-travel test to avoid quarantine.  

The airlines said it will continue to operate the route with its 278-seat, wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.

For more information or to schedule a flight, click here.

