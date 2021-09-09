Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 7 additional COVID fatalities, 429 new infections

File photo of coronavirus testing.
File photo of coronavirus testing.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday is reporting seven additional COVID-19 deaths and 429 new infections.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 633.

The state Department of Health said the fatalities were all on Oahu and included a woman in her 30s, two men in their 50s, one man in his 60s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

The state also warned that while case counts have dropped slightly, “we are still in the middle of the deadliest surge of the pandemic” with 60 deaths reported over the past two weeks.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 69,573.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 10,582 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Thursday:

  • 273 were on Oahu
  • 52 on Hawaii Island
  • 63 on Maui
  • 33 on Kauai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 64.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 73% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144
FILE
Hawaii will soon launch an app that will let you keep your vaccine card at home (probably)
HSTA's president, Osa Tui Jr. says teachers and school administrators are having to do contact...
‘Every day is a risk’: Teachers union files grievances against DOE over COVID concerns
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
Oahu and Maui will start ‘vaccine pass’ programs. Will other counties follow suit?

Latest News

Unemployment offices, Hawaii
Thousands of Hawaii workers left scrambling after losing federal unemployment benefits
The airport testing site is Oahu's only free testing site that is open every day.
Leaders push state, city to open more COVID testing sites amid growing demand
HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
The state said it is planning more testing in public schools and the City Council wants to use...
With new mandates to kick in, state works to open more COVID testing sites as demand grows