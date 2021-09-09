Hawaii reports 7 additional COVID fatalities, 429 new infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday is reporting seven additional COVID-19 deaths and 429 new infections.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 633.

The state Department of Health said the fatalities were all on Oahu and included a woman in her 30s, two men in their 50s, one man in his 60s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

The state also warned that while case counts have dropped slightly, “we are still in the middle of the deadliest surge of the pandemic” with 60 deaths reported over the past two weeks.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 69,573.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 10,582 cases reported, which are considered “active” across the state.

Of the cases reported Thursday:

273 were on Oahu

52 on Hawaii Island

63 on Maui

33 on Kauai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Some 64.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 73% have received at least one dose.

