Getting to school may soon be harder for some DOE students who ride the bus

A school bus is among the items that will be auctioned off by Saint Francis School. (Image:...
A school bus is among the items that will be auctioned off by Saint Francis School. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says the pandemic is leading to a severe shortage of school bus drivers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island.

Some schools are telling families to find other ways to get their students to classes because bus routes could be suspended in the next few weeks.

The Hawaii Department of Education says some former drivers found other jobs, while others are quarantined because of COVID.

School leaders are examining one possible solution of transferring drivers from other islands.

“If I get a driver that calls in sick tomorrow. I mean, it’s so tight, I don’t have the capacity for the bus company doesn’t have the capacity to flip a driver in because there’s no bench. So that’s kind of where we are,” Assistant Superintendent Randall Tanaka said.

The department is offering mileage reimbursement vouchers for families who are unable to get bus services.

They say special education students get priority for transportation.

