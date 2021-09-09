Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Georgine Corrigan, 55: A doting grandma who was ‘always going out of her way to help others’

Georgine Corrigan
Georgine Corrigan(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Georgine Corrigan loved collectibles and art, but it was her grandchildren that brought her the greatest joy.

On Sept. 11, 2001, the Hawaii Kai antiques dealer was on board hijacked Flight 93 along with Hawaii resident Christine Snyder when it crashed in an open field in Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board.

Corrigan moved to Honolulu from Ohio in 1976, and got a job as a bank teller.

She later worked in the textiles industry, but eventually opened her own collectibles business with the help of her brother.

Corrigan had been on the East Coast to help her brother run a Massachusetts antique show and to shop for collectibles.

In the last message she sent her daughter, she said she was heading home to the islands.

While Corrigan loved her work, her grandkids were the light of her life, her daughter said.

In 2008, Corrigan moved in with her daughter’s family. Mother and daughter shared an interest in art collecting, and Corrigan loved to dote on her grandsons, who were 6 and 4 on Sept. 11, 2001.

“When she was home, she was here to eat, sleep and play with the kids,” daughter Laura Brough said.

Brough told the Honolulu Advertiser just days after her mother’s death that Corrigan was “always going out of her way to help others.”

“I’m just thankful that we had the opportunity to live together with her,” Brough said. “I wouldn’t trade those times for anything now.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
Oahu and Maui will start ‘vaccine pass’ programs. Will other counties follow suit?
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144
FILE
Hawaii will soon launch an app that will let you keep your vaccine card at home (probably)
HSTA's president, Osa Tui Jr. says teachers and school administrators are having to do contact...
‘Every day is a risk’: Teachers union files grievances against DOE over COVID concerns

Latest News

This image released by Disney+ shows Peyton Elizabeth Lee in a scene from "Doogie Kamealoha,...
Long-awaited ‘Doogie Kamealoha, MD’ premieres on Disney+ with Hawaii connections
Christine Snyder
Christine Snyder, 32: ‘She was really a shining light. She could light up any room’
Heather Malia Ho
Heather Malia Ho, 32: A chef with a legendary sweet tooth and dreams to match
Maile Hale
Maile Hale, 26: ‘I don’t think there was a kinder, gentler soul’