Georgine Corrigan, 55: A doting grandma who was ‘always going out of her way to help others’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Georgine Corrigan loved collectibles and art, but it was her grandchildren that brought her the greatest joy.

On Sept. 11, 2001, the Hawaii Kai antiques dealer was on board hijacked Flight 93 along with Hawaii resident Christine Snyder when it crashed in an open field in Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board.

Corrigan moved to Honolulu from Ohio in 1976, and got a job as a bank teller.

She later worked in the textiles industry, but eventually opened her own collectibles business with the help of her brother.

Corrigan had been on the East Coast to help her brother run a Massachusetts antique show and to shop for collectibles.

In the last message she sent her daughter, she said she was heading home to the islands.

While Corrigan loved her work, her grandkids were the light of her life, her daughter said.

In 2008, Corrigan moved in with her daughter’s family. Mother and daughter shared an interest in art collecting, and Corrigan loved to dote on her grandsons, who were 6 and 4 on Sept. 11, 2001.

“When she was home, she was here to eat, sleep and play with the kids,” daughter Laura Brough said.

Brough told the Honolulu Advertiser just days after her mother’s death that Corrigan was “always going out of her way to help others.”

“I’m just thankful that we had the opportunity to live together with her,” Brough said. “I wouldn’t trade those times for anything now.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.