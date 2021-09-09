Forecast: Comfortable conditions to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through Thursday before weakening Friday.

Trade winds will gradually increase Saturday before becoming breezy again on Sunday.

Just a few windward showers are expected Thursday, but an increase in moisture Thursday night and Friday will fuel an increase in windward showers that may persist into Saturday.

A series of overlapping south swells will keep south shore surf near seasonal levels through the forecast period. Small to moderate surf along east-facing shores will trend down a couple of feet, in tandem with the weakening trades, before building up to moderate height late in the weekend. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through early next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.