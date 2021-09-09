DLNR to consider redevelopment plans for properties on Banyan Drive in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural resources said it is set to consider new proposals to transform two neglected properties along Banyan Drive in Hilo.

The DLNR said it has received a redevelopment propsal for the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel and three for the former Country Club Condominium Hotel.

Officials said the Land Board may give both leases to Tower Development, which wants to turn the former Uncle Billy’s into a Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton.

The proposal said Tower also wants to redevelop the former condominium hotel as a Hilton-branded property.

Meanwhile, developer Peter Savio wants to transform the Country Club Condominium Hotel into the Pagoda Hilo Bay Hotel while another company — MacDonald Ladd Development — wants to turn the property into affordable housing for seniors.

The Land Board will meet later this month to make a recommendation.

To read copies of the redevelopment proposals, click here.

