Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Decision to remove Haiku Stairs now in Mayor’s hands after council’s unanimous vote

HNN File / Haiku Stairs
HNN File / Haiku Stairs
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu City Councilmembers are reluctantly in favor of removing the famed Haiku Stairs.

The council voted unanimously Wednesday to remove the stairs which have attracted countless thrill seekers attempting to hike the illegal area over the years.

Trespassing has been among the issues plaguing the area. Lawmakers also say proposals to reopen the stairway through a managed-access contract have not been feasible.

“Due to rampant illegal trespassing, Haiku Stairs is a significant liability and expense for the city, and impacts the quality of life for nearby residents,” councilmember Ester Kiaaina said.

Councilmembers are also concerned the maintenance bill for the stairs will only add up.

“The city has already spent nearly $1 million in taxpayer dollars to remodel the stairs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in security costs. Nearly two decades have passed and the various city agencies have not done much since then,” councilmember Brandon Elefante added.

[Read a related report: Group plans peaceful rally at Honolulu Hale to save popular Haiku Stairs]

The so-called “Stairway to Heaven” was built in the 1940s to service military communication stations on the windward ridges. The debate over what to do with the stairs has been ongoing.

Although the vote to remove them was unanimous, four members said they had reservations.

Mayor Blangiardi will have the final decision. There is about a million dollars in the city budget to pay for the removal.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oahu gyms are among the businesses that will participate in the Safe Access Oahu program.
Businesses prepare to comply with Safe Access Oahu ― and brace for its impacts
HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Generic Image
COVID surge strains Oahu’s EMS service, forcing some patients to wait for an ambulance
HSTA's president, Osa Tui Jr. says teachers and school administrators are having to do contact...
‘Every day is a risk’: Teachers union files grievances against DOE over COVID concerns
Traffic cameras captured the scene of the crash along Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway
EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei

Latest News

Hawaiian Airlines
After more than year, Hawaiian Airlines to resume flights to American Samoa
Honolulu Medical Examiner
With morgue full and COVID surge continuing, city moves in 2 more mortuary trailers
HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
FILE
Hawaii will soon launch an app that will let you keep your vaccine card at home (probably)