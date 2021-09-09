Tributes
David Laychak, 40: ‘When you think of what a dad is and should be, that’s what he was’

David Laychack
David Laychack(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Laurie Laychak was substitute teaching on Sept. 11, 2001, when a note was delivered to her second grade class.

There’s been an attack on the Pentagon, it said.

Laychak’s husband, David, worked there as a civilian budget analyst for the U.S. Army.

After getting the news, the Hawaii Baptist Academy graduate numbly returned to their Virginia home and spent the rest of the day praying he would call.

He never did.

Laychak, 40, was among 125 Pentagon employees and contractors who died on 9/11 when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the building.

Laurie Laychak said she didn’t dare close her eyes on the evening of Sept. 11, 2001.

“That night, I couldn’t go to sleep,” she said. “I was afraid that if I stopped praying, that something bad would happen.”

David Laychak worked for the Army for 17 years. His father had been a career officer, and Laychak later regretted not joining up.

“He really believed in serving his country and helping keep us safe and free,” his wife said.

The talented athlete loved sports and being outdoors.

But his favorite pasttime was spending time with family. He spent afternoons playing hide-and-seek with the kids, or teaching them baseball and basketball.

“When you think of what a dad is and should be ... that’s what he was. I don’t say that lightly,” said his son Zack, now 29. “Family was really important to him.”

Zack Laychack wears a bracelet with his father’s name, 9-11-01, Pentagon.

“It’s something I never take off. It’s to keep that memory alive and make sure to never forget,” he said.

Other grieving families have said they cannot bear to look at the Pentagon again. But Laurie Laychak doesn’t feel that way. It’s where the couple met in 1984, when both of them worked there.

“If it weren’t for the Pentagon, I would never have met him,” she said.

