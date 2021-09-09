Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

City confirms second COVID-related death of county employee

Honolulu Hale File Image
Honolulu Hale File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials confirmed Wednesday a second Honolulu City & County employee has died from COVID-19.

The mayor’s office did not provide any additional details aside from confirming the worker’s death.

In a statement, they said, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, loved ones and coworkers of the employee. As we share in their grief, we continue to urge all eligible people to get vaccinated to help fight this pandemic.”

The first death of a city employee from COVID-19 was reported late August.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oahu gyms are among the businesses that will participate in the Safe Access Oahu program.
Businesses prepare to comply with Safe Access Oahu ― and brace for its impacts
HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Generic Image
COVID surge strains Oahu’s EMS service, forcing some patients to wait for an ambulance
Traffic cameras captured the scene of the crash along Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway
EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei
A roach infestation was among the several hazards found at the restaurant.
Department of Health temporarily shuts down roach-infested Maui pizzeria

Latest News

The 808 Breakers have been performing in Hawaii since 2005. The break dancing crew is in its...
This slick hip-hop crew is on a mission to revive Hawaii’s breakdancing scene
This slick hip-hop crew is on a mission to revive Hawaii’s breakdancing scene
This slick hip-hop crew is on a mission to revive Hawaii’s breakdancing scene
SMART Health Card option will allow you to store vaccination status in your phone
SMART Health Card option will allow you to store vaccination status in your phone
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines to resume service to American Samoa after COVID suspended flights