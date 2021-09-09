City confirms second COVID-related death of county employee

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials confirmed Wednesday a second Honolulu City & County employee has died from COVID-19.

The mayor’s office did not provide any additional details aside from confirming the worker’s death.

In a statement, they said, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, loved ones and coworkers of the employee. As we share in their grief, we continue to urge all eligible people to get vaccinated to help fight this pandemic.”

The first death of a city employee from COVID-19 was reported late August.

