Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation

By WXYZ Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:13 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crash into a building in Michigan, exposing an illegal marijuana grow operation.

Mike Palmieri owns the business next door. It was his surveillance camera that caught the crash.

“We knew something was up next door, but we were neighbors that kept to ourselves,” he said. “But whenever the Whoppers weren’t cooking, you could smell them.”

Palmieri says the smell was pungent.

“And any time after 10:30, it was gone. But if you were here in the evening time or morning time, it smelled like fresh skunk all morning long,” he said.

Investigators on scene said there were about 60 marijuana plants inside and that this is one of many illegal grow operations that have been busted this year.

The owner was renting the building to two people, according to police.

They said the grow goes against state and local codes causing real hazards for the building and businesses around it.

As for Palmieri and his business, he says when there’s drug activity there’s also crime.

“If people want it and if they know it’s there, they’re going to get it, one way or another. Especially with the hard times we are having nowadays,” he said.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144
HSTA's president, Osa Tui Jr. says teachers and school administrators are having to do contact...
‘Every day is a risk’: Teachers union files grievances against DOE over COVID concerns
FILE
Hawaii will soon launch an app that will let you keep your vaccine card at home (probably)
David John 'DJ' Pratt
David John ‘DJ’ Pratt, lead guitarist of Kalapana, dies at 66

Latest News

Delta Air Lines reported solid earnings, despite expectations that the airline and other...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase
Waikiki
Hawaii panel boosts general fund tax revenue forecast
Zebras are on the loose in Prince George's County, Maryland, after escaping from a farm last...
Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm