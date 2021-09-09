Tributes
After 2 decades away, Weed and Seed program is back to target crime in Chinatown

Police tape off the scene of a stabbing in Chinatown.
Police tape off the scene of a stabbing in Chinatown.(HNN)
By Samie Solina
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:17 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been two decades since the Weed and Seed program was fully implemented in Chinatown and the Kalihi-Palama areas.

Residents say the program worked, but it fizzled out ― and the crime came back.

However, since the program designed to “weed out” crime and “seed” community programs was revived in July, officials said it is having an impact.

And the city prosecutor, mayor, and chief of police say they’re working together to tackle crime.

That’s music to Chinatown shop owners’ ears.

“Before Weed and Seed, thieves just walked in, picked produce off the shelf, and walked out,” said Paul Min, the owner of You Market in Kekaulike Mall.

Min said that after just a few months of the program, there has been less crime.

“Now we got it back,” Min said. “So I’m very happy, grateful for the city for putting it all together again.”

City officials said they have funding from the City Council, the Legislature, and the American Rescue Plan.

“Since the middle of July, we’ve made 74 arrests,” said interim HPD Police Chief Rade Vanic. “A majority of them have been for drug-related offenses.”

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said that all offenders in the area will be held accountable.

“I’m warning any of the crooks out there that work in Chinatown, you’re going to get arrested,” Alm said. “The police are going to investigate, they are going to arrest you, we are going to prosecute you. The businesses down here, the residents, deserve a break from the criminal activity that’s been going on.”

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said that while homelessness is a complicated issue, there is also additional funding to assist those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as mental illness.

Honolulu City Council member Carol Fukunaga, who represents Central Oahu, added that crime had been on the rise in the area during the pandemic.

“We believed that a lot of the people who used to panhandle in Waikiki came to Chinatown and downtown over the last two years,” Fukunaga said. “This is an opportunity to show that people working together can make a big difference.”

