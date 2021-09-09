89% of DOE’s salaried employees are vaccinated, but rate is lower in some areas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Education Department says that 89% of its 21,980 salaried employees are fully or partially vaccinated, but notes that vaccine rates are lower in some communities.
Six complex areas have vaccination rates upwards of 90%, including:
- Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani: 94%
- Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt: 94%
- Pearl City-Waipahu: 93%
- Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua: 92%
- Hilo-Waiakea: 92%
- Aiea-Moanalua-Radford: 91%
All state employees were required to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.
Here’s a look at vaccination rates for other complex areas:
- Campbell-Kapolei : 89%
- Nanakuli -Waianae: 88%
- Kailua-Kalaheo: 87%
- Castle-Kahuku: 85%
- Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui: 84%
- Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena: 84%
- Kapa’a-Kauai-Waimea: 84%
- Kau-Keaau-Pahoa: 84%
- Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai: 75%
The vaccination rate of those at state DOE offices is 95%, while it’s 88% at district offices.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.