89% of DOE’s salaried employees are vaccinated, but rate is lower in some areas

Hawaii Schools File Image
Hawaii Schools File Image(HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Education Department says that 89% of its 21,980 salaried employees are fully or partially vaccinated, but notes that vaccine rates are lower in some communities.

Six complex areas have vaccination rates upwards of 90%, including:

  • Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani: 94%
  • Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt: 94%
  • Pearl City-Waipahu: 93%
  • Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua: 92%
  • Hilo-Waiakea: 92%
  • Aiea-Moanalua-Radford: 91%

All state employees were required to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.

Here’s a look at vaccination rates for other complex areas:

  • Campbell-Kapolei : 89%
  • Nanakuli -Waianae: 88%
  • Kailua-Kalaheo: 87%
  • Castle-Kahuku: 85%
  • Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui: 84%
  • Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena: 84%
  • Kapa’a-Kauai-Waimea: 84%
  • Kau-Keaau-Pahoa: 84%
  • Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai: 75%

The vaccination rate of those at state DOE offices is 95%, while it’s 88% at district offices.

