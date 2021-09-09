89% of DOE’s salaried employees are vaccinated, but rate is lower in some areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Education Department says that 89% of its 21,980 salaried employees are fully or partially vaccinated, but notes that vaccine rates are lower in some communities.

Six complex areas have vaccination rates upwards of 90%, including:

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani: 94%

Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt: 94%

Pearl City-Waipahu: 93%

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua: 92%

Hilo-Waiakea: 92%

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford: 91%

All state employees were required to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing.

Here’s a look at vaccination rates for other complex areas:

Campbell-Kapolei : 89%

Nanakuli -Waianae: 88%

Kailua-Kalaheo: 87%

Castle-Kahuku: 85%

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui: 84%

Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena: 84%

Kapa’a-Kauai-Waimea: 84%

Kau-Keaau-Pahoa: 84%

Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai: 75%

The vaccination rate of those at state DOE offices is 95%, while it’s 88% at district offices.

