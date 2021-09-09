Tributes
19-year-old charged for driving drunk following 3-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island

19-year-old Ariana Kahalioumi-Santos was charged with an array of offenses following the crash.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old woman on Hawaii Island has been charged with various offenses after a crash that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Ariana Kahalioumi-Santos, 19, of Hilo was behind the wheel of a 2003 Acura RSX when she rear-ended a 2009 Hyundai Accent near Highway 11 and Kipimana Street in Kea’au.

The crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m. last week Friday, led to the Hyundai hitting a 2017 Chevy SUV.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 40-year-old woman. She sustained critical injuries and was flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment. Kahalioumi-Santos and the driver of the Chevy were not injured.

Kahalioumi-Santos was arrested at the scene for allegedly driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and not having car insurance, police said. She was eventually charged for first-degree negligence, DUI and other offenses.

Upon searching her vehicle, police said they found liquor containers and marijuana from the vehicle she was driving.

Her bail has been set at $8,050. She was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

According to Hawaii Island police, so far in 2021, there have been 739 DUI arrests, which is a 15.7% increase from the same time last year.

“Police are doing what they can to keep the roads safe but we need help,” said Sergeant Jeremy Riddle of the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit. “We are continuing to step up efforts to provide safe roads and make sure people drive safe. Police would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to please drive responsibly, wear your seatbelt, buckle up your children, and don’t take the chance of drinking and driving, it’s just not worth it.”

