Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Vaccine-or-test rules at Hawaii workplaces contributing to shortage of tests: State

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New vaccine-or-test rules at Hawaii workplaces, including state and county offices, are making it harder for people to get tested if they actually feel sick.

But they also seem to be increasing the state’s vaccination rate.

“We definitely have a testing shortage right now. You can see for yourselves with the people lining up to get tests. We are aware demand is outpacing supply,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, the state’s epidemiologist.

“My concern is that may be preventing some people who are sick from getting a test because those are people who should take priority,” Kemble said.

But the state also said vaccination rates are up.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the state Department of Health said more than 16,000 doses were issued.

“The good news is a lot more people are getting vaccinated ― partly because of the governor’s order ― but partly because we’re seeing a lot more people getting ill,” said Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth.

The state Health Department said the mandates are also a contributing factor.

“With the mandates, it’s going to be a lot easier to get your shots than to stand in line every week to get a test,” Kemble said.

The state is also seeing more breakthrough cases ― or vaccinated people getting infected by the Delta Variant. Since January 2020, there have been 2,400 breakthroughs, or about 7% of all people infected.

But the state says those figures may actually understate the number of actual cases since it’s based on investigations by the Health Department’s contract tracers who are not able to get through to all the positive cases. Those without symptoms may never know they’re COVID positive.

Kemble said the reason for an uptick in breakthrough cases is likely blamed on more virus circulating in the community. The vast majority of those getting sick, hospitalized and dying from COVID are those who have not gotten the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waikiki
Hawaii sees drop in tourists 2 weeks after governor asks visitors not to travel to state
HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Law enforcement will be out in force on Labor Day to stop large gatherings.
Increased law enforcement presence expected to break up large Labor Day gatherings
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics

Latest News

Vaccine-or-test rules at Hawaii workplaces contributing to shortage of tests: State
Vaccine-or-test rules at Hawaii workplaces contributing to shortage of tests: State
Federal reinforcements on their way to Hawaii to help with antibody treatment for COVID patients
Federal reinforcements on their way to Hawaii to help with antibody treatment for COVID patients
Generic Image
COVID surge strains Oahu’s EMS service, forcing some patients to wait for an ambulance
COVID Consult: Lt. Gov. Josh Green answers your questions about breakthrough cases, spread of...
COVID Consult: Lt. Gov. Josh Green answers your questions about breakthrough cases, spread of virus