Vaccine-or-test rules at Hawaii workplaces contributing to shortage of tests: State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New vaccine-or-test rules at Hawaii workplaces, including state and county offices, are making it harder for people to get tested if they actually feel sick.

But they also seem to be increasing the state’s vaccination rate.

“We definitely have a testing shortage right now. You can see for yourselves with the people lining up to get tests. We are aware demand is outpacing supply,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, the state’s epidemiologist.

“My concern is that may be preventing some people who are sick from getting a test because those are people who should take priority,” Kemble said.

But the state also said vaccination rates are up.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the state Department of Health said more than 16,000 doses were issued.

“The good news is a lot more people are getting vaccinated ― partly because of the governor’s order ― but partly because we’re seeing a lot more people getting ill,” said Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth.

The state Health Department said the mandates are also a contributing factor.

“With the mandates, it’s going to be a lot easier to get your shots than to stand in line every week to get a test,” Kemble said.

The state is also seeing more breakthrough cases ― or vaccinated people getting infected by the Delta Variant. Since January 2020, there have been 2,400 breakthroughs, or about 7% of all people infected.

But the state says those figures may actually understate the number of actual cases since it’s based on investigations by the Health Department’s contract tracers who are not able to get through to all the positive cases. Those without symptoms may never know they’re COVID positive.

Kemble said the reason for an uptick in breakthrough cases is likely blamed on more virus circulating in the community. The vast majority of those getting sick, hospitalized and dying from COVID are those who have not gotten the vaccine.

