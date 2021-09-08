Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:39 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Oahu gyms are among the businesses that will participate in the Safe Access Oahu program.
Businesses prepare to comply with Safe Access Oahu ― and brace for its impacts
499 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide, no additional deaths
Traffic cameras captured the scene of the crash along Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway
EMS: 20-year-old motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree in Kapolei
A roach infestation was among the several hazards found at the restaurant.
Department of Health temporarily shuts down roach-infested Maui pizzeria

Latest News

File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
3-year-old boy killed when nearly 150 rounds were fired into homes
A car got stuck in a sinkhole caused by a water main break in Waiau.
Car gets stuck in sinkhole caused by 12-inch water main break in Waiau