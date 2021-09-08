Tributes
Portable containers meant to act as isolation cells at OCCC sit unused for months amid COVID

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s largest jail has two containers that are meant to be used as COVID isolation cells for inmates, but they have been sitting empty at Oahu Community Correctional Center for more than eight months.

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, that’s because the jail’s aging electrical system cannot handle the extra load.

Another problem: Corrections-grade locking mechanisms are only now being installed on the cells.

An employee at OCCC told Civil Beat, “they never even got utilized. That’s another waste of state money.”

The containers are designed to house inmates in quarantine — and include four cells each. They were ordered as OCCC has suffered multiple COVID outbreaks over the past year and a half, and corrections officials have acknowledged that they aren’t always able to properly isolate inmates.

The Department of Public Safety ordered 11 portable cells or containers last year, costing about $124,000 each.

Civil Beat reported the companies that manufacture the containers were overwhelmed with orders, causing a delay in shipments. There were also delays in obtaining other correctional-grade fixtures.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

