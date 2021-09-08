Tributes
Multiple Wailuku homes evacuated as MFD battles active brush fire

Maui firefighters were working to put out the flames Tuesday afternoon.
Maui firefighters were working to put out the flames Tuesday afternoon.(HNN Viewer)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Wailuku homes have been evacuated Tuesday as firefighters work to control a brush fire in the area.

The Maui Fire Department says the flames are burning along Piihana Road in Wailuku near Kahekili Highway. They confirm “multiple residences” along the road have been evacuated as a precaution. The exact number of homes forced to evacuate is unknown at this time.

Multiple fire engines, tankers and a chopper are being used to battle the brush fire.

It’s unknown how many acres have burned so far. The fire started around 3 p.m. and was ongoing into the 4 o’clock hour.

Winds are reported to be blowing at 10-15 mph.

This story will be updated.

