Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Motorcycle crash kills Mississippi man, marking Kauai’s first traffic fatality of 2021

Kauai Police HNN
Kauai Police HNN(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man from Mississippi was killed in a motorcycle crash on Kauai Monday afternoon.

Authorities identified him as 25-year-old Jacob Wilson of Magnolia, Miss. Police say he recently moved to Kapaa on the island’s east side.

Emergency responders were called out to Nonou Road in Wailua around 4:15 p.m. Monday following reports of the crash.

An investigation found that Wilson was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle heading west on Nonou when he failed to navigate a right-hand curve. He then crossed the centerline and struck a fence on the east-bound shoulder.

When first responders got there, Wilson had been ejected from the bike and was unresponsive with severe head injuries. CPR was performed but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was later pronounced dead. Police say speed was a likely factor and he was not wearing a helmet.

This marks Kauai’s first traffic fatality of the year. This time last year there were six traffic deaths.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waikiki
Hawaii sees drop in tourists 2 weeks after governor asks visitors not to travel to state
HPD said it will release the number of Labor Day weekend citations on Tuesday.
Watchdog group reports multiple illegal gatherings over holiday weekend
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
Law enforcement will be out in force on Labor Day to stop large gatherings.
Increased law enforcement presence expected to break up large Labor Day gatherings
Anti-vax members are making their grievances publicly known with protests and pushback. A small...
Anti-vaccination protesters target public authorities, vaccine clinics

Latest News

Police stepped up enforcement over Labor Day weekend to crack down on large gatherings.
HPD issues over 100 citations on Labor Day weekend with majority related to large gatherings
FILE
Retired HPD trainer says officers in Sykap shooting case put themselves, others in danger
State expanding monoclonal antibody treatment providers
In bid to keep COVID patients out of hospitals, antibody clinics poised to ramp up in Hawaii
Vaccine-or-test rules at Hawaii workplaces contributing to shortage of tests: State
Vaccine-or-test rules at Hawaii workplaces contributing to shortage of tests: State