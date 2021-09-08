Motorcycle crash kills Mississippi man, marking Kauai’s first traffic fatality of 2021

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man from Mississippi was killed in a motorcycle crash on Kauai Monday afternoon.

Authorities identified him as 25-year-old Jacob Wilson of Magnolia, Miss. Police say he recently moved to Kapaa on the island’s east side.

Emergency responders were called out to Nonou Road in Wailua around 4:15 p.m. Monday following reports of the crash.

An investigation found that Wilson was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle heading west on Nonou when he failed to navigate a right-hand curve. He then crossed the centerline and struck a fence on the east-bound shoulder.

When first responders got there, Wilson had been ejected from the bike and was unresponsive with severe head injuries. CPR was performed but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was later pronounced dead. Police say speed was a likely factor and he was not wearing a helmet.

This marks Kauai’s first traffic fatality of the year. This time last year there were six traffic deaths.

