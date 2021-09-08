Tributes
Miss Hawaii celebrates journey of water in famous ‘Show Us Your Shoes’ parade

Miss Hawaii Courtney Choy chose to honor the rich cycle of water in Hawaii with her custom shoes.
Miss Hawaii Organization
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:50 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii Courtney Choy is in Connecticut for the Miss America orientation of incoming contestants.

While there, she also took part in a well-known tradition for the organization: The shoe parade, also known as the ‘Show Us Your Shoes’ parade.

It features the contestants in extravagant, over-the-top custom shoes that highlight something unique to their state.

For Miss Hawaii, she highlighted the importance of water with her custom shoes designed by Jon Fujiwara and outfit by Manaola Yap.

The theme for the theatrical pumps was “Waiwai.” It symbolized the journey of water that nourishes Hawaii from the snow caps of Mauna Kea down to the shorelines and coral reefs.

The shoe parade was brought back this year in honor of the 100th anniversary for the Miss America organization.

Choy is preparing to compete for the Miss America title in December.

