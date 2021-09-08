Tributes
Hawaii to launch SMART Health Card option for vaccine verification

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will launch a SMART Health Card option Friday that will allow residents to store verification of their vaccination status in their phones.

The program comes ahead of plans to launch so-called vaccine pass programs on Oahu and Maui.

Patrons to restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues will have to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results. Oahu’s goes into effect Monday, while Maui’s will launch Sept. 15.

The SMART Health Card is voluntary.

Residents will still be able to show their physical vaccination cards at businesses that require them.

In a news conference, the governor said the SMART Health Card is being built into the state’s Safe Travels website, which is being used for travelers to upload a photo of their vaccination cards.

Come Friday, the SMART Health Card will be an option at travel.hawaii.gov.

This story will be updated.

