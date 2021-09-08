Tributes
Lawsuit filed over ‘horrific and inhumane’ conditions at nursing home evacuation warehouse

By Amanda Alvarado and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against seven Louisiana nursing homes owned by Bob Dean after seven residents died during evacuation before Hurricane Ida, WVUE reports.

The lawsuit claims that the residents “endured horrific and inhumane conditions” due to negligence.

Over 850 residents were evacuated to Dean’s warehouse in Independence, La.

Seven residents died and at least four of the deaths were declared storm-related by the parish coroner.

The lawsuit claims that residents cried for help and were forced to lay on mattresses. It also says they went without proper medical care and air conditioning for days.

One resident told WVUE she had no choice but to urinate on herself because she was physically unable to get to the restroom.

The nursing homes claimed to be prepared for a large evacuation with plans for supplies and food, but the Louisiana Department of Health and families of those evacuated disagree.

The LDH took action against the nursing homes on Tuesday after conditions were found to be deteriorating at the warehouse that was being used for shelter.

Officials said they were only aware of a few hundred that were planned to be housed at the warehouse, but that number grew to more than 850 residents.

