Lawmakers push to keep post office in Manoa open

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers are pushing to keep the post office at Manoa Marketplace open, which is slated to close at the end of September.

The private owner who is under contract with U.S. Postal Service says rent is going up, but the Postal Service denied a request for more reimbursement.

State Rep. Dale Kobayashi said he is working with former Manoa representative and current Congressman Ed Case to keep the location open.

Kobayashi said Case is working with the postmaster general.

“We have a large senior population here,” Kobayashi said. “They’re not really equipped to drive that far and there aren’t any great alternatives close to Manoa so if can keep this. It’s a huge priority for us.”

A sign posted in front of the post office at Manoa Marketplace says, “The USPS will be reaching out to local business owners in the Manoa area in hopes of finding a new Contract Postal Unit location.”

In the meantime, customers can open at P.O. box at the Makiki or Moiliili post offices or switch to home or business delivery.

